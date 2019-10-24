Someone shot an entire music video on the iPhone 11 and it looks amazing

The new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are some pretty impressive pieces of tech, but now that creators are getting their hands on the smartphones, we’re starting to see just how far that tech, especially the cameras, can be pushed.

Take for example this music video completely shot an iPhone 11. Yes, the “budget” version, not even the Pro.

Watch an entire music video shot on an iPhone 11

If you watch the full video above, you’ll get a full look at what went into making the video possible, but every shot you see in the music video was shot using only the iPhone 11. Granted, the creator behind the video, Jonathan Morrison, used editing software to finalize the video, but I mean, that’s just standard practice.

Some notable things from the video include Morrison’s praise of the iPhone’s image stabilization, dynamic range, and its portability that allowed for some quick, interesting shots. Morrison also notes how well it works with apps like FiLMiC Pro.

Honestly, this was a super fun watch, so if you are interested in the new iPhone 11 or videography in general, definitely take a few minutes to check out the video above.

What do you think? Surprised the iPhone 11 was capable of this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

