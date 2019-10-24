Apple TV finally makes its way to Amazon Fire TV devices

Apple’s walled garden is cracking. Today, the company announced that it is launching its Apple TV app to Amazon Fire TV devices and the company is starting with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the older HD model. Apple says support for more devices is coming soon.

To get the Apple TV app on your Fire Stick, search for “Apple TV” in the app store, or you could always ask Alexa: “Alexa, find the Apple TV app.” Once you find in the app store just tap install and you’re good to go.

If you can’t find the app on your device right away, be patient and give it some time. When Roku received the Apple TV app, it took a few days for it to show up in their app store.

The only bummer here with this new integration is that you won’t be able to directly buy TV shows or movies through Amazon’s Apple TV app. Instead, the app will push you to log in to your Apple ID where you’ll be able to access any of your previously purchased content.

With the service rolling out to more devices outside Apple’s ecosystem, Apple is prepping itself for the launch of Apple TV+, and with more devices able to access the streaming service, this just means more eyeballs for its launch.

