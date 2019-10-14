Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 2 is rumored to cost $399 and set to launch early 2020

Dat boi Ming-Chi Kuo keeps coming with the iPhone SE 2 rumors. First, just the fact that it existed, then that it would be releasing around the same time as a new iPad Pro, and now he’s dropping a knowledge bomb on the undeserving regarding pricing on the upcoming phone from Apple.

First reported by MacRumors, the new budget iPhone could have a price tag of only $399. This is $300 cheaper than the new iPhone 11 and $200 cheaper than the iPhone X.

According to Kuo, the new iPhone SE 2 will have a form factor similar (if not identical) to the iPhone 8. This is probably a bit of a bummer to those who preferred the smaller, slightly boxier OG iPhone SE.

From the same report obtained by MacRumors, Kuo gives a glimpse at some of the other features from the rumored iPhone:

A13 CPU (found on the iPhone 11)

3GB LPDDR4X 64GB and 128GB options

Space Gray, Silver, and Red colors

No 3D Touch

There’s also a good chance, considering the iPhone 8 form factor, that the fingerprint reader will make a return with the new-old phone from Apple. Personally, I miss having that option on my iPhone, so it’s good to see it staying around in some form.

What do you think? Interested in the rumored iPhone SE 2? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: