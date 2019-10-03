We could see the iPhone SE2 in 2020 according to one analyst

The iPhone SE was a great phone. Just ask Jared. Now, according to a new report, Apple could release an updated version, the SE2, in 2020.

The report comes from ya boi Ming-Chi Kuo, a noted Apple analyst that has reported on everything from new AirPods to new Apple LED screens.

The iPhone SE2 could look like an iPhone 8 with improved internals

The iPhone SE was a huge hit thanks to its form factor, improved internals, and very competitive price point. According to Kuo, the SE2 will follow in those footsteps. With the SE, Apple stuffed iPhone 6 tech into the device, and the SE2 could see some iPhone 11 internals in an iPhone 8-style body.

This tech includes the new A13 chip and 3GB of LPDDR4X memory. It’s possible that the rumored SE2 could stay with the iPhone 8’s fingerprint reader, notchless design, and 4.7-inch screen. It is also quite possible that Apple will keep the iPhone 8’s camera system instead of updating it to the impressive imaging internals of the iPhone 11.

“[W]e estimate iPhone SE2 shipments in 2020 will reach 30–40 [million] units,” notes Kuo. As far as price goes, if Apple sticks with the iPhone SE/iPhone 6 pricing structure, the new SE2 could run consumers $399. The main target here is definitely the 100 million or so people that are still out there rocking the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 11 is actually pretty reasonably priced, but I can definitely understand wanting to consumers even more options when it comes to purchasing an iPhone. With 2020 around the corner, we’ll find out soon enough.

