The Apple iPhone 11 will include 6 new colors and a new camera system

Today, during the September Apple Event, the company revealed its latest round of iPhones, the iPhone 11, and honestly, there weren’t many surprises here. We already knew about the cameras and most of the other things are just standard Apple iThings™.

But, without further ado, let’s look at the new iPhone 11 – set to release later this September

The iPhone 11 will include camera upgrades, new colors, and more

With the announcement of these new iPhones, Apple looks to regain its position ahead of the pack of Android manufacturers that have passed it recently.

New camera tricks, more colors than ever before, and improvements to audio and the screen should all make it the best iPhone ever.

Anodized aluminum glass body and hardest glass found on a smartphone today

6 new colors, Purple, white, green, yellow, black, product red

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, with True Tone, Wide Color on an “Advanced LCD.” Does that mean no OLED at all?

Dolby Atmos

A13 chip is the most powerful CPU and GPU ever put in a smartphone

Dual camera: 12mp wide, 26mm f/1.8, ultra wide 12mp f/2.4

2x optical zoom on the ultra wide lens

Video specs: 4k 60 fps, slow-mo, time-lapse, and new extended dynamic range

iPhone 11’s battery will last 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR

The new iPhone 11 will set you back $699 and will be available for pre-order by the end of the week in preparation for a September 20 release date.

Are the specs bump enough to make you forget about that weird camera bump?

What do you think? Interested in these new iPhones or are they just more of the same? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

