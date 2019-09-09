Here’s how to watch the Apple iPhone event tomorrow, September 10

Apple is gearing up for its annual main hardware reveal event, where everything iPhone, iPad, and probably iMac are going to be unveiled. Okay, maybe not the iMac, but I can dream, right?

Three iPhones, some with the Pro moniker, some iPad news, Apple Arcade, all the next year’s round of operating systems, and maybe some Apple Watch goodness to round it all off. My goodness, that’s going to be hard to cram into the two-hour event. Well, maybe. I mean they did pad the last Apple Event with half an hour of filler…

Want to watch tomorrow’s Apple Event? Here’s how

If you’re not bound to watch the Apple Event for work, you can pretend you’re a journalist and follow along via Apple’s livestream. Why not turn it into a game? Take a sip of soda every time someone says innovation, it just works, or app. Bonus points for wearing a turtleneck to really get into the spirit of things.

Watch it right here, as this will be the first time Apple is streaming the event on YouTube

If you’d prefer to catch it directly from the source, here’s how:

Head on over to the Apple Event page, where you can add a calendar reminder so you don’t miss the start

The event starts at 10 AM, PDT, 1 PM EDT, 5 PM GMT

Maybe you’ve already realized that this will be the only thing the tech world will talk about all week. If so, maybe those two hours could be better spent in the gym, or reading a book, or writing that email that you keep forgetting to send. Either way, expect iPhone ads aplenty starting tomorrow…

What do you think? Interested in tomorrow’s Apple Event? What do you think will be announced? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

