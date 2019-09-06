You can now stream Apple Music right from your web browser

Apple Music is finally coming to the web. No longer constrained by hardware-dependent apps, Apple just launched a public beta of its streaming service that will be available to all Apple Music subscribers worldwide.

Today marks the first time Apple Music has been available on the web from an official source.

If you’re an existing Apple Music subscriber, you can now listen on the web

At launch, Apple Music on the web will have most of the core functionality of the app. That includes searching and playing music from the Apple Music catalog, or your library, accessing your playlists, and more. All the main sections are also available, like Library, Search, For You, Browse, and Radio. Apple will roll out more features as the web-based version gets developed.

If you’re already a subscriber, here’s how to use the web version today:

Head over to beta.music.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID

That’s it

If you aren’t already a subscriber, you won’t be able to subscribe from the website (yet)

The service is already available as an app on all of Apple’s devices, and on non-Apple platforms from Android, Windows, Sonos, and Amazon Echo. This web-based version is the first platform-agnostic version, which Apple will be hoping can keep subscribers away from competition like Spotify.

What do you think? Glad to see a web-based version coming to computers? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: