Apple is set to announce the new iPhones, Apple Watch, and iPad

I’m not quite sure what is meant by this, unless that super-secret foldable iPhone is coming. I mean, the last time Apple innovated on the iPhone was the 3GS all those years ago. Anyway, Tuesday, September 10 at 10am PST is when we’ll find out what cryptic delights Tim Cook is going to show off.

Apple is gearing up for its annual iPhone reveal show

As with everything Apple does, we know most of it beforehand thanks to analysts, leakers and supply chain investigations.

Really the event is just to show off what we’ve already seen, with some added details like pricing. It’s also a great way to cue up the masses to start pestering their cell carriers for the latest models.

What to expect:

iPhones: Yes, three of them. Just like last year. *Yawn* This year is different, honest, as the camera bump is more of an island with up to three sensors on it. Have fun putting that on the table without it wobbling.

Apple Watch: We might see some updates to the existing range, in the form of ceramic and titanium casings.

iPads: iPad Pro updates and a new 10.2 inch iPad are coming soon. Will we see these on September 10 or will Apple have a second event later this Fall?

iOS: iOS version 13 will be shipping with all these new devices

macOS: Catalina, the yearly update to the Mac operating system will be released, possibly before the event

watchOS: Version 6 will also be coming, possibly before the event

iPadOS: Expect the next version of this as well

tvOS: Apple won't forget about Apple TV this year, with an update before its subscription service, Apple TV+ arrives

Apple Arcade: We know this is coming soon, will we hear more of the game selection at September's event?

If you want to watch along live, head on over to Apple’s Events page, where you can add a calendar event to the show. And no, this calendar invite won’t say you’ve won a new iPhone…

What do you think you will be present at the Apple event? What would you like to see? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

