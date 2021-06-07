Apple reveals watchOS 8 with a bunch of new features including respiratory counts

Apple’s WWDC is currently underway and it has been full of juicy reveals. One of the most exciting things to come from the conference so far is the reveal of WatchOS 8, the next update for the Apple Watch.

The next installment of the WatchOS contains a multitude of exciting new features, as well as some significant upgrades to existing features.

Fitness workouts are getting enhanced in WatchOS 8, with the addition of new Tai Chi and Pilates workouts. Popular fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins is joining the Apple family as the latest trainer available on Apple fitness+.

WatchOS 8 is also adding new sleep tracking features, like respiratory counts that keep up with how you are breathing over time. The Breathe app is also getting an update, adding a “reflect” mode to promote mindfulness.

Image: KnowTechie

Maybe the most exciting change coming in WatchOS 8 is the upgrade of the Apple Photos app on the smartwatch. Firstly, the watch face will add a Portrait mode to the display, letting focus better on the object of your background picture.

Additionally, Apple Photos is getting increased functionality on Apple Watch. WatchOS 8 gives users more options when it comes to browsing and sharing photos from the Apple Watch. The WatchOS 8 update will give users the tools to better operate the Apple Photos app from their wrist.

Image: Apple

Messaging your friends from your Apple Watch will be much easier with WatchOS 8. Sharing photos can be done in two taps, just like from your iPhone, and you will also have access to all of the gifs and emojis your heart desires.

This just scrapes the surface of what is coming with WatchOS 8. Apple alluded to many other things, like setting multiple timers and improved Find My functionality. There wasn’t any official word of when we could expect WatchOS 8, but chances are we are looking at a fall release.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: