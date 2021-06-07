Apple is bringing back the iconic away message in iMessage with iOS 15

The 1990s are back, as iMessage is about to get the ability to show that you’re away from your device when you turn on Do Not Disturb mode. It’ll be coming when iOS 15 is released, along with a whole bunch of quality of life improvements to messaging and notifications across the system.

When Do Not Disturb (DnD) or Focus mode are activated, notifications will be turned off across iOS, with “on-device intelligence about your past activity to suggest apps and people to allow notifications from.”

Focus mode will also have the ability to set multiple profiles, for Work, Sleep, and personal, so you can tweak your iMessage notification preferences for whatever activity you’re doing.

DnD mode will also show your status as away when someone does message you, so they’re not left wondering if you’re ghosting them or otherwise occupied. The ability to set these new modes will be on every Apple device, from the Apple Watch to the iPhone, iPad, iMac and MacBooks.

As a 90s child, I can’t wait for AOL Messenger-style away messages to come back in iMessage, so I don’t get five messages from the same people when I don’t reply immediately. Introverts unite! Now it’s just a matter of waiting until iOS 15 releases in the fall, probably with the iPhone 13 range.

