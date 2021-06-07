Apple’s FaceTime is finally coming to Android and Windows

Apple’s WWDC event is currently ongoing and while there have been lots of reveals about iOS 15, messaging, and more. One of the more interesting notes is regarding Apple’s FaceTime.

Historically only available on iOS and Mac devices, it looks like a new feature will launch alongside iOS 15 that gives Android and Windows users their first-ever chance at using the iconic video call feature. FaceTime will soon be available through a web browser, reaching more potential customers than ever before.

It seems like Apple is looking to make FaceTime a more Zoom-like experience, instead of the convenient video call service that it is now. More features, like a grid view option and the ability to blur your background with portrait mode, are also coming with the iOS 15 update.

Apple also revealed a new feature called SharePlay, which is a way for FaceTime users to watch or listen to the same thing while in a call together. The company has already worked on deals with some of the biggest names in streaming, like Disney Plus and HBO Max, to bring support to this new feature.

There was no official announcement as far as when these new FaceTime features will become available, but all signs point to these features being released in the fall with the iOS 15 update.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: