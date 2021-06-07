A new study shows Apple’s iPhone 12 can interfere with things like pacemakers

The American Heart Association has confirmed that the new iPhone 12 has the potential to interfere with implanted pacemakers when held in close proximity.

In a report from the Journal of the American Heart Association, scientists found that close contact with the new iPhone 12 does cause interference in pacemaker devices. These findings further confirm a study from the Heart Rhythm Journal published earlier this year claiming the same thing.

The issue here is the new MagSafe magnet in iPhone 12. MagSafe is the phone’s new wireless charging feature that consists of a magnet on the back of the phone. That magnet is what can interfere with pacemakers.

“Our study demonstrates that magnet reversion mode may be triggered when the iPhone 12 Pro Max is placed directly on the skin over an implantable cardiac device and thus has the potential to inhibit lifesaving therapies.”

This study shows that pacemaker devices are only affected when a phone is in direct contact, or within an inch, of said devices. Apple’s support policy recommends keeping iPhones up to 6 inches away from any implants. This study is aiming to shed some light on the potential dangers that could arise.

“People often put their smartphones in a breast pocket over a device which can be in close proximity to CIEDs [cardiac implantable electronic devices. This can lead to asynchronous pacing or disabling of antitachycardic therapies.”

The American Heart Association confirmed that more comprehensive studies still need to be done. Still, these findings should come as a good enough warning to keep the new iPhone 12 away from any medical implants.

