Brazil is fining Apple a measly $2M for not including a phone charger with the iPhone 12

With the iPhone 12, Apple made the decision to not include a charging brick in the box. While most of us have countless chargers laying around, it was still a big change. Now, that decision seems to be the lead cause in a Brazilian fine for the smartphone maker.

According to 9to5Mac, Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection regulator in São Paulo, is fining Apple for “misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms.” Apparently, Procon-SP asked Apple about the charger issue back in October but found that the change didn’t provide any environmental gain, something Apple stood by when talking about the decision.

The regulator also notes other issues that led to the fine, including poor Apple support after customers’ phones were damaged by water, iOS update issues leading to “problems with some functions,” and unfair terms that protect the company against defects. Apple has yet to respond.

9to5Mac notes that Fernando Capez, executive director at Procon-SP, commented on the fine, stating, “Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions. It needs to respect these laws and these institutions.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: