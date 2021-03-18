Samsung is showing off three new budget Galaxy smartphones with AMOLED screens

The Samsung Galaxy Note might not be coming anytime soon, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from showing off more handsets this year. Hot on the heels of the S-series is Samsung’s A-series, with the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. They might be cheaper, but they’re no less awesome, at least according to Samsung.

As you start to see Samsung’s ads for the new A-series, you’re going to start associating “A” with Awesome. I mean, it’s everywhere. The colors for the A-series are Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. The design looks awesome, as it’s very close to the design of the S21 range with the camera bump of the S21 Ultra. Oh, and the MicroSD card slot is still here, which we think is definitely awesome.

Let’s dive into the specifications:

A72 (450 Euros, around $550): 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, octa-core processor (probably an Exynos), up to 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 64MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 5MP macro, MicroSD card slot, 5,000 mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 water resistance

6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, octa-core processor (probably an Exynos), up to 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 64MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 5MP macro, MicroSD card slot, 5,000 mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP67 water resistance A52 (350 Euros, around $315): 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, same octa-core processor, same RAM and storage options as the A72, same 64MP and 12MP wide-angle cameras, and two 5MP cameras for macro and depth photography, is 4G LTE, 4,500mAh battery, IP67 weather resistance, MicroSD card slot, in-display fingerprint sensor

6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, same octa-core processor, same RAM and storage options as the A72, same 64MP and 12MP wide-angle cameras, and two 5MP cameras for macro and depth photography, is 4G LTE, 4,500mAh battery, IP67 weather resistance, MicroSD card slot, in-display fingerprint sensor A52 5G (430 Euros, around $510): Same specs as the A52 above, but with the addition of 5G and the screen gets a 120Hz refresh rate here

The thing is, all three have the same optical image stabilization, all have the same OneUI 3 user interface, all have Dolby Atmos support, and all have an emergency battery mode that can eke your battery life up to 30 days. They’ve all got the same software features in the cameras, like enhanced emoji and AR filters developed in partnership with Snapchat. I’m confused as to why the A72 is so much more expensive, surely the slightly larger screen and 8MP telephoto lens can’t make that much of a difference to the material costs.

We’ll have to wait for Samsung to let us know what the eventual release dates for the three handsets is. The less-than-awesome thing? There’s no word on if we’ll even get these in the US, or if the price will be in line with the European prices stated earlier.

