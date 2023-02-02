Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an SD card slot?

Quick Answer: No, Samsung Galaxy S23 models do not have an SD card slot.

One of the things that used to set Samsung Galaxy phones apart from its biggest competitor, the iPhone, was an SD card slot for expandable storage.

However, the company abandoned the slots on Galaxy phones a few years back. The S21 and S22 both lack SD card slots, and Samsung’s foldable phones never had them.

So what about the Galaxy S23? The new phone was revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. What’s Samsung’s stance on SD card storage with these phones?

Does the Galaxy S23 have an SD card?

Short answer: No

Samsung has continued the theme of abandoning SD cards for storage upgrades with the Galaxy S23. It has seemingly become standard not to have expandable storage slots, similar to the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy S23, the standard S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra all lack expandable storage via an SD card slot. So you’ll need to get the right storage option when buying the phone.

Fortunately, Samsung offers good amounts of storage across the board. The S23 starts with 128GB of storage and offers a 256GB option for a little more money.

Image: KnowTechie

If you go for the S23 Plus, the base model offers 256GB of storage. And the upgraded option gets you a whopping 512GB.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers three different storage options starting at 256GB. You can upgrade to 512GB or even 1TB if you feel bold. With that much storage, you should never worry about filling up your phone.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not feature a microSD slot, you may want to think twice about your storage options before buying the S23 series.

Will future Samsung Galaxy S models feature a microSD slot?

Image: Samsung

We don’t know for sure at the moment. However, if the trend of the past three years is anything to go by, we can safely assume that the Samsung Galaxy S series, like the iPhone, may never get another microSD slot.

But since trends change, like Apple producing USB-C chargers, it is possible that Samsung may decide to include an SD card slot in one or more of its future S23 releases. But until then, so long microSD slot.

