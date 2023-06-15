Quick Answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is not waterproof. However, it is water-resistant with an IP68 rating, which means it can handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the newest addition to the flagship Galaxy series, and it’s already turning heads as one of the hottest devices of the year.

As expected, anyone who doesn’t own one is always eager to find out which fresh new features and specs the S23 has over their one-year-old relic, and that’s truthfully fair. I mean, one year in the mobile innovation department goes a long way. A lot can happen in the span of 12 months.

So every year, one question repeatedly pops up over and over again: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof? Well, get ready because we’re about to dive into this topic and discover if this smartphone can truly stand up to a watery challenge.

So, is the Samsung Galaxy S23 waterproof?

Short Answer: Nope, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is not waterproof but is water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Following in the S22’s footsteps, the Galaxy S23 is no slouch when it comes to water resistance.

The S23 can handle a 1.5-meter-deep dunk for 30 minutes without batting an eyelash. But hold your horses—its IP68 rating is all about non-corrosive liquids, like good ol’ freshwater.

So, beware of chlorine-filled pool water, as it might weaken those water-resistance superpowers over time.

And let’s not forget the S23’s rugged charm, thanks to its aluminum armor frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and that trusty IP rating, ensures it’s ready to face life’s little accidents.

So, what exactly does the IP68 mean?

IP68 is all about Ingress Protection, a rating that tells us how well a gadget can fend off water and dust invasions. The “6” part? That’s all about dust resistance.

And the “8”? That’s where water resistance comes into play. With an 8 rating, your device can chill underwater, up to 1.5 meters deep, without throwing in the towel.

Water Resistance Level Rating What it Means Waterproof None The Galaxy S21 is not completely waterproof, and submerging it in water could cause damage. Water-Resistant IP68 The device has an IP68 rating, protecting it against dust, dirt, sand, and water. The Galaxy S21 can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes without damage. Water-Resistant IPX7 The device has an IPX7 rating, which means it is protected against water immersion for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter.

What to do if your Samsung Galaxy S23 takes a dip?

Even with its IP68 rating, it’s crucial to play it safe and avoid water damage to your Samsung Galaxy S23. If your phone gets soaked, power it off right away and dab it dry with a clean cloth or tissue.

Warranty Limitations: Be aware that some manufacturers may not cover water damage under their warranties, even if the device has an IP68 rating. Always check the warranty terms and conditions to understand what is covered.

Hold off on charging or turning it back on until it’s bone dry. And if you suspect water has snuck inside, it’s a good idea to swing by a Samsung service center for a check-up.

Does placing a wet phone in a bag of rice help at all?

You’ve probably heard the old trick about tossing a wet phone into a bag of rice, right? Well, it’s not a guaranteed fix, but it can help in some cases. The idea is that the rice absorbs the moisture, helping to dry out your phone.

However, it’s not a foolproof method, and there are better alternatives like silica gel packets or even just airing it out in a well-ventilated area. So, while the rice trick might be worth a shot, don’t rely on it as your go-to solution for a soggy phone.

Galaxy S23 waterproof case for added protection

Alright, folks, let’s be real here. The Samsung Galaxy S23 may boast an IP68 water-resistance rating, but if you’re anything like me and prone to aquatic mishaps, a little extra armor never hurts.

Trust me; your phone will thank you when it survives a surprise dip in the pool or an unexpected downpour.

And while the cases below are not exaclty waterproof, they offer better protection than most. Let’s dive into this selection of the best Galaxy S23 cases designed to keep your Galaxy S23 safe and sound.

Galaxy S23 waterproof – the bottom line

So, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is no stranger to water resistance, thanks to its IP68 rating. It can handle a 1.5-meter-deep swim for up to 30 minutes.

But remember, it’s not entirely waterproof, and you’ll want to be cautious to avoid water damage. If you plan to use your phone near water or in damp conditions, be mindful and take the necessary precautions.

Galaxy S23 Series Starts at $799 The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a fusion of sleek design and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy lightning-fast performance and stunning visuals on vibrant displays. With IP68 water resistance, you can trust the S23 series to withstand everyday splashes and spills.

