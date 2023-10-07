Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Which should you buy?

The newly released Galaxy S23 FE brings some exciting features to the S23 lineup at an appealing $599 price point. With its 6.6-inch screen, the S23 FE introduces a new jumbo size to Samsung’s flagship phone series.

It also touts a robust triple-camera system capable of taking crisp, vivid photos. However, the standard Galaxy S23 still leads the pack in terms of raw power.

According to benchmark testing by AnTuTu BenchMark, the S23 scored 20% higher than the S23 FE.

This substantial performance gap shows that the S23’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset outshines the S23 FE’s less advanced processor.

Casual users may find the S23 FE’s combination of screen size, camera quality, and price to be the better overall value.

But power users and mobile gamers will likely prefer the S23 for its sheer speed and smooth responsiveness when multitasking or enjoying graphics-intensive apps and games.

We’re going break down how these phones compare, so you can decide if you want to ball out on the premium S23 or keep your wallet happy with the almost-as-good S23 FE.

Will the S23’s beastly specs justify its higher cost? Or does the FE pack enough punch to satisfy most people and save you some hard-earned cash?

Ready to dive in?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 FE: Comparing specs

Design and Display

Image: KnowTechie

Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Weight 168g 209g Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 158 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm Display Size 6.1-inch 6.4-inch Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Look, we get it – you want a phone that doesn’t feel like carrying around a brick in your pocket. Enter the Galaxy S23, which at just 168 grams is a featherweight compared to most phones these days.

Measuring 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, this thing is compact enough to almost forget it’s there while still packing a 6.1” screen. The S23 is for people who value portability above all else – it’s the phone equivalent of a gymnast doing backflips across your palm.

But maybe you’re into more heft. You want a phone with some meat on its bones that feelsIt feels weighty and solid when held. If that’s you, let us direct your attention to the Galaxy S23 FE and its 209 gram chassis measuring 158 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm.

Credits: Samsung

The FE is for folks who like their tech built Ford tough. While not quite as easy to palm as the standard S23, the FE lets you know you’ve got a premium device in your hand and not some chintzy plastic toy.

When it comes to the display, it’s a visual feast on both ends. The Galaxy S23 boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, perfect for those who prefer compact screens.

The Galaxy S23 FE, however, offers a larger canvas with its 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

In the end, it boils down to personal preference, kind of like deciding between a personal home theater and a cinema screen – both are fantastic, but your viewing preference will be the deciding factor.

Design & Display Winner: It’s a tie. The Galaxy S23 wins for portability and compactness, while the Galaxy S23 FE wins for a larger screen and a more substantial feel.

Performance and Hardware

Image: KnowTechie

Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung Exynos 2200 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB

Under the hood, the S23 is packing some serious high-octane hardware that would make any gearhead drool. With the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this thing is essentially a sports car engine stuffed into a phone.

Meanwhile, the S23 FE runs on either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung Exynos 2200, depending where you live. Now don’t get us wrong – the FE’s processor is still plenty capable.

If the S23 is a Porsche, the FE is more like a zippy Toyota sedan – not as blisteringly quick but gets the job done smooth and steady.

Both phones come with 8GB of RAM to juggle all your apps without slowing down, as well as 128GB of storage to hoard all those cat photos and videos you love so much.

But when you really put the pedal to the metal, say blasting graphics in an intensive 3D game, the S23’s superior engine is gonna shine with better speed and performance. The FE will still run it fine – just not with the same breakneck speeds.

So in a drag race, the S23 smokes past the FE. But the FE will make it to the finish line without overheating or skidding out, which is more than we can say for some phones.

Performance & Hardware Winner: Galaxy S23. Its superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset offers a smoother, faster experience.

Camera

Image: KnowTechie

Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Rear Camera Setup 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP 50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 12 MP 10 MP

When it comes to cameras, both these phones come out swinging, but the S23’s setup lands with a little more oomph.

Packing a 50MP main shooter plus 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto lenses, the S23 has the kind of versatile pro-level camera array that would make old-school DSLRs weep.

Meanwhile, the FE sports a still-solid 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto rear setup and 10MP front-facer.

So could the FE still take some Instagram-worthy shots? For sure – it’s like a really good point-and-shoot camera that can hang with the big boys, even if it doesn’t have every fancy lens and mode.

But if your main goal is photography domination, the S23’s kitchen-sink camera array gives you more creative control to shoot in any scenario. Its phone lenses put prime glass to shame.

Now, don’t get me wrong, the FE can take some damn good pix too, but the S23 is on another level.

Camera Winner: Galaxy S23. Its superior camera setup offers more versatility and better photo quality.

Battery Life and Charging

Image: KnowTechie

Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Battery Capacity 3,900 mAh 4,500 mAh Fast Charging Yes (25W) Yes (25W)

When it comes to battery life, having enough juice is clutch – no one likes their phone sputtering out before happy hour. The S23 packs a 3,900mAh battery, while the chunkier S23 FE houses a bigger 4,500mAh power plant.

Now math says the bigger battery should last longer – but don’t count out the S23 yet. Its super efficient processor sips power like a Prius, so it can still potentially go the distance despite the smaller battery.

Either way, both support 25W fast charging, so you can blast back to 100% in no time – perfect for those “crap, my phone’s at 2% and my Uber’s almost here” moments.

No need to panic about your charge before going out (but maybe still bring a battery pack if it’s gonna be a big night, eh?)

The FE probably has the overall endurance edge, but the S23 can still hang thanks to its battery-stretching processor. And both juice up quick when running on empty.

Battery Life & Charging Winner: Galaxy S23 FE. Its larger battery capacity should theoretically provide longer usage times.

Software and Special Features

Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung Exynos 2200 Special Features 8K video recording at 30fps, better connectivity with Galaxy Book, new battery widget Customization options, improved multitasking

The S23 is rocking Qualcomm’s blistering new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which blazes through tasks up to 40% faster than last year’s models for silky smooth gaming and multitasking.

The FE isn’t quite as cutting-edge, running either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor depending where you live. Still solid, but not quite as future-proof.

Both phones come loaded with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 software layer – this means slick interfaces, better Galaxy integration if you own Samsung’s other gadgets, and enough customization options to make your homescreen really your own.

But the S23 ups the ante with a few exclusive goodies like eSIM support instead of physical SIM cards, and access to the fastest, fanciest mmWave 5G networks for max speeds. It’s like the S23 is Justin Timberlake and the FE is one of the *NSync guys – both excellent, but one gets you backstage access and all the VIP perks.

So if you want the shiniest new tech and experiences, the S23 spares no expense. But the FE still delivers great baseline performance for hundreds less.

Software & Special Features Winner: Galaxy S23. Its additional features like eSIM support and mmWave 5G provide a more premium user experience.

Price and Value

Image: KnowTechie

Specification Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 FE Starting Price $799 $599 Value Proposition Premium features and top-tier performance Great features at a more affordable price point

Starting at $799, the S23 ain’t cheap – but that’s the price for bleeding-edge greatness.

That Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, pro-level camera setup, and VIP extras like eSIM and mmWave 5G don’t come free, folks. You want the best, you gotta pay the premium.

But at $599, the FE keeps things surprisingly affordable given what it brings to the table.

Sure, its camera and processor aren’t quite as ostentatious as the S23, but the FE still delivers performance and image quality that will make you wonder how Samsung turned a profit.

If you’ve got champagne tastes and a beer budget, the S23 FE keeps you in the fun without draining your accounts. You’ll miss some bells and whistles, but core essentials like solid performance and good photography are still well within reach.

So while the S23 goes all-out with cutting edge tech and specs, the FE retains plenty of flair for hundreds less. Time to decide if you wanna splash out or keep it frugal.

Price & Value Winner: Galaxy S23 FE. It offers great features at a more affordable price point, providing excellent value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which should you choose?

Image: KnowTechie

That depends on you.

The S23 comes out swinging as the phone world’s newest speed demon, packing bleeding edge hardware and camera tech that should have Apple quaking in their boots.

This thing is built for spec-obsessed early adopters who need the latest silicon and megapixels to survive.

But the FE is still a knockout for regular folks who don’t need whiz-bang extras. It’s got the core performance, display quality, and photography skills to keep most satisfied – even if it’s not quite as future-proofed as its flashier sibling.

Think of the S23 as a McLaren supercar, all ferocious speed and head-turning style, while the FE is more like a decked out Honda Accord. The Accord will comfortably get the job done for most drivers, even if it’s not as pulse-pounding of a ride.

Samsung continues to run the phone game by giving choices at both the bleeding and leading edge.

Whether you want silicon and cameras that haven’t even been invented yet or just assurance that your next phone won’t suck, Samsung’s delivering in 2023.

Which phone are you choosing, and why? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

