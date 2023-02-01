Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is a small step up from last year’s model

Samsung’s Unpacked event was held today, revealing the company’s new line of Galaxy phones. The two base models, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, feature minor improvements over last year.

This time, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus feel more like the Ultra version. Samsung abandoned the camera bump in favor of the floating camera design found in the Ultra models.

Regarding design changes, there aren’t many differences between the S23 and S23 Plus and the S22 and S22 Plus. The Galaxy S23 still has a 6.1-inch display, and the S23 Plus is slightly larger at 6.6 inches.

Both phones still have rounded edges, similar to their predecessors. Additionally, the rear camera specs are the same as last year.

There’s still a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom.

However, there have been slight improvements to picture quality thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Plus, Samsung added Nightography to all S23 models this year, letting you shoot better images and videos at night.

Selfie cameras have also been improved across the board. All three models, including the S23 and S23 Plus, now feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera with HDR video at 60 fps.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will be familiar to long-time Samsung fans

The screens are a familiar 1080P, 120hz. And the outside of the phone is improved with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better protection from drops.

To help bring these two models closer in line with the Ultra, the S23 and S23 colors are available in all four of the same colors: lavender, green, cream, and black.

Prices also stayed the same. The Galaxy S23 starts at $799 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And the S23 Plus gets a little bump in entry-level storage, starting at last year’s price of $999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are now available for preorder, with availability starting on February 17. Ordering now scores you $100 in Samsung credit. If you use our link, you get an additional $50 credit, as well.

