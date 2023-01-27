iOS 17 leak reveals new details about the iPhone 15

The next version of iOS is months away, but new leaks highlight potential changes in iOS 17 and the new iPhone 15.

The early leak comes from popular insider and self-proclaimed leaker, LeaksApplePro. They claim that Apple’s new operating system won’t be a major update, but will have a few significant changes.

First of all, iOS 17 will reportedly make changes to several Apple apps. The Music app is getting improvements to navigation within the app.

The leak also claims that changes are coming to the Mail, Fitness, and Wallet apps, though they don’t share any details on those changes.

The Home app is reportedly getting a massive overhaul, and Apple is tweaking the Find-My app, as well.

Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro (Image: Apple)

One of the biggest additions revealed in this leak is a dedicated app for Apple’s AR/VR headset. The new OS will supposedly add a dedicated app for the new headset. It will be similar to the Watch app but with more features.

Interestingly, the leak sheds light on what we could see on the iPhone 15. The leak claims that iOS 17 will be available on six iPhone models with Dynamic Islands.

Counting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, that all but confirms that all four iPhone 15 models will abandon the notch in favor of Dynamic Islands.

Additionally, according to the code of iOS 17, two iPhone 15 models will support data transfer speeds similar to USB 3.2.

However, all four models will reportedly have USB-C charging ports, meaning the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won’t take full advantage of USB-C’s transfer speeds.

Of course, all of this is still rumor at this point. We’re still a long way from iOS 17’s announcement, which will likely come around June this year.

