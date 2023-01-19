Apple reportedly working on an iPad-based smart home display

New rumors in the Apple camp suggest that the company is working on an iPad-based display meant to mount or store in your home as a smart home display.

The rumor comes from Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman, a trusted insider with Apple information. Details on the potential device are scarce, but Gurman says it could come out as early as the first half of next year.

Apple’s smart display will reportedly use magnetic mounts for mounting on walls or other areas of the home. There will likely be some sort of docking station or speaker/charger that the device will mount to, as well.

New story: Apple launched its new big HomePod today, but there’s more coming. Apple is working on a new low-end iPad for smart home control as well as an upgraded Apple TV box for next year. It’s also looking at even larger smart screens for the home. https://t.co/nu51vJVWl8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 18, 2023

The purpose of Apple’s home iPad is allegedly to act as a smart home display. You’ll be able to use it for FaceTime calls and to help control other smart devices in your home.

Gurman also notes that Apple is working on an updated Apple TV device with faster processing. That device is also supposedly coming sometime in the first half of 2024.

Additionally, the company is considering larger smart home displays for its product line, sources tell Gurman. The products will likely be Matter enabled, like the newly revealed HomePod.

Of course, these are still rumors at this point, and there is still plenty of time for what we’ve heard to change. But keep an eye out for a new iPad-like smart display for your home from Apple next year.

