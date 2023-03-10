Apple launching HomePod-like smart home device in 2024

So it sounds like those rumors of a HomePod with a 7-inch display are proving legit. And according to one analyst, Apple reportedly plans to unveil the next-gen HomePod in the first half of 2024.

The integration of a display could enable tighter connections with Apple’s other hardware, which signifies a “significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy,” notes Kuo.

The move would put Apple in direct competition with other smart display models, such as Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub.

As Bloomberg reported, Apple is developing various smart home devices, including a low-end iPad that controls IoT devices and video chats.

Adding a display to the HomePod would bring the company’s smart home offerings up to speed with its rivals.

We could be reading this all wrong

But what if this isn’t the device that Kuo is hinting at. It’s very well possible Apple is working on a suite of products like the rumored HomePod.

9to5Mac makes a good observation and notes that there’s still some uncertainty around whether Kuo’s report refers to this all-in-one device or whether Apple is merely planning to add a standard display to the current HomePod’s form factor.

Although Apple is dragging its feet in the smart home space, others argue that they’re too late to jump in on the action.

While we have to be realistic that this is still very much a work in progress, every small advancement brings us one step closer to Apple’s smart home.

