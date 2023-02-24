Gadgets
Logitech’s $35 mouse gives Apple’s Magic Mouse a run for its money
I hate myself for waiting this long to make the switch.
I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about a mouse as I am now.
Over the past couple of months, I’m convinced I’m developing a case of chronic arthritis. I’m not a doctor, so I won’t pretend to know what I’m talking about, nor will I bore you with the details.
I’ll keep it short: my hands are suffering from the constant clicking required by Apple’s Magic Mouse. Typing on a keyboard is a whole different story and definitely hasn’t helped anything.
As a tech blogger, editor, and human working behind a computer all day, I assume our bones and joints get accustomed to a particular product.
For example, I haven’t used anything but a Magic Mouse for the past eight years. That’s a long time.
On a whim, I figured it was time for a new mouse, so I bought the most basic one I could find on Amazon.
Enter the Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse
I didn’t read any reviews; I didn’t care to look at what Wirecutter recommended; I needed something and something fast. So I logged onto Amazon like any red-blooded American and typed “mouse.” That’s it.
I searched for less than 30 seconds when I landed on the mouse you’re reading about now. Again, no research went into this. The first thing that popped up was this Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse.
I didn’t even look at the model number, I just knew it was from Logitech, and generally, the company makes good products.
We’ve recommended a bunch of their stuff here at KnowTechie, and it’s only fair I practice what we preach.
I thought nothing of it. I put the same effort into buying this mouse as I do buying a pair of socks. Just buy them, and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out.
As soon as I saw its shape on my desk, I knew this would be different. It’s a big, chunky, thick mouse. Not in a bad way, but it’s worlds apart from the Magic Mouse.
So when I put my hand over to get a sense of what it felt like, man, I can’t tell you the feeling that took over me.
Everything felt……just right
Unlike Apple’s option, the mouse isn’t paper thin; it conforms to your hand and stretches out the fingers. I imagine this could help folks with arthritis, but again, I’m not a doctor, so don’t quote me on that.
Better yet, the Logitech mouse offers a suite of features that Apple’s mouse doesn’t. For starters, there are more buttons. There’s a scroll wheel. And there’s even an app that lets you fine-tune all the nitty-gritty details.
But one of my favorite features is that you can customize and map out the buttons to do different things in different apps. Why am I not getting any of this with the Magic Mouse?
Apple, a company known for developing excellent hardware and software, does not offer this sort of functionality. I still can’t get over how a $35 mouse does this and why Apple doesn’t.
Apple’s Magic Mouse vs. Logitech’s $35 mouse
This isn’t a review, so I won’t dive into all the little things that make this mouse great. Instead, the moral of the story here is that my hands don’t cripple up like Captain Hook’s claw after a day of use.
And the thing that blows me away is that it only cost me $35. Apple’s Magic Mouse sells for $79. I seriously wish I had made the switch sooner.
If you’re using a Magic Mouse user, listen, this isn’t an attack. The mouse was good enough for me to use it for nearly a decade.
But keep in mind, there are better options out there, and this $35 option from Logitech is one of them.
