A love letter to the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse

I’ve been gaming on PC for nearly a decade and used my fair share of gaming mice. But I just can’t quit the Logitech G502 Hero.

It’s been with me through Elder Scrolls Online, Overwatch, Sims 4, Escape from Tarkov, and countless other games.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s the perfect mouse (for me). The shape, the button layout, and the subtle RGB all come together to create the perfect symphony.

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse $39.99 The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is a solid all-around mouse that will fit the needs of gamers looking for a reliable, inexpensive gaming mouse. Best Buy Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What you get with the G502 Hero

When deciding on the right gaming mouse for you, there are multiple factors to consider: weight, shape, number of additional buttons, and connectivity.

With the G502 Hero, you get two main side buttons, a “sniper” button a little further up, and you can even set the mouse wheel with push left/right functions, as well.

If you hate wires, there’s also a wireless version that helps keep your workspace free from clutter.

It’s not the lightest option on the market, but you can adjust the weight thanks to a simple weight system found on the underside of the mouse.

Image: KnowTechie

While it might not be the best mouse for MMO gamers that need a thousand different abilities hot-keyed, it should fit the needs of most gamers.

The Logitech G502 Hero is an older model, but don’t let that turn you away. It’s reliable, and Logitech’s software is some of the best I’ve personally used.

