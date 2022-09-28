Logitech’s new Mac peripherals are sleek and perfect for small desks

Logitech announced new Designed for Mac peripherals to better match your Mac’s colors. There are four new devices, two wireless keyboards and two wireless mice.

That way, you don’t have to sacrifice looks when you buy third-party accessories to use with your Mac. All four devices are also compatible with the iPad.

Some of these are refreshes of beloved products, so our hopes are high for these. Let’s dive in to see what Logitech has to offer this time around.

Image: Logitech

Logitech’s flagship mouse, the MX Master 3S, gets a couple of new colorways for the range. Now you can get it in Space Gray or Pale Gray to match your aluminum Mac or MacBook.

You get all the features from the existing MX Master 3S, like quiet clicking mouse buttons, an 8K DPI sensor that works on glass, and an ergonomic shape.

The existing model is one of our favorite mice for productivity, so this should be a favorite of Mac users everywhere.

Image: Logitech

The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac follows the same theme as the MX Master 3S. Apart from new colors and some Mac-specific legends on the keycaps, not much has changed.

That means you still get a wireless keyboard with low-profile mechanical key switches that connect to your Mac via Bluetooth. You can get the keyboard in Space Gray and Pale Gray.

Image: Logitech

Logitech recolored the Lift vertical mouse for the Mac version. It’s now Off White, and looks close to a matte version of the AirPods charging case.

Other than that, it’s the same vertical mouse that Logitech sells for PC use, with quiet clicking mouse buttons, a silent mouse wheel, and a curved grip that keeps your hand in a more natural position.

Image: Logitech

The K380 wireless keyboard gets a new color, Blueberry. That matches the color on the new purple iMac.

The shape of the keyboard and its keys are pretty unique, so definitely consider that before going all-in for the unique color option.

You can also get the Pebble M350 Bluetooth mouse in the same color to get your whole desk color-coordinated.

When can you get the new Logitech devices?

Logitech says all four new “for Mac” devices are available this month from their website. Other major retailers, such as Amazon, will also have stock.

The MX Master 3S is $100, the Lift mouse is $70, the Blueberry-colored K380 keyboard is $40, and the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is $150.

