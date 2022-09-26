Preorder the new Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld and save $50

Logitech has introduced the new G Cloud gaming handheld for streaming next-gen games on a dedicated handheld device. And if you preorder, you can save $50 off the retail price.

The preorder deal is currently available on Amazon ahead of the G Cloud’s official release on October 18. The retail price of the G Cloud comes out to $349, but you can get one for just $299 with a preorder.

Logitech is looking to fill a niche market with its G Cloud handheld device. It’s a dedicated cloud gaming device with an Android operating system and access to the Google Play Store.

But mobile games aren’t the goal for Logitech with the G Cloud. This device is targeting the multiple cloud gaming services available, giving gamers access to tons of games right in the palm of their hands.

Logitech's G Cloud Gaming Handheld features a 7-inch touchscreen display at 1080p and 60Hz, with asymmetrical controls like an Xbox controller. Stream hundreds of titles wherever with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The G Cloud will work with Nvidia GeForce Now, Steam, Link, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. And maybe most importantly, you’ll be able to play Xbox games through Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass Ultimate on the G Cloud.

There has been a major push into cloud gaming over the last few years. And Logitech is looking to get its slice of the pie with the G Cloud.

You can take advantage of this preorder deal on Amazon to save $50 when you preorder the G Cloud for delivery starting October 18. Click the button below for more details.

