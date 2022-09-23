Amazon is offering up to 53% off Echo Show displays right now

If you want a device with more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, the Echo Show is your next best bet. And right now, Amazon’s Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now.

Almost every Echo Show device is up for grabs in this offer, and you even get your choice of color. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

What exactly is the Echo Show? In a nutshell, it’s an Echo device with a screen. You can make video calls, catch up on YouTube videos, or simply use it as a clock on your nightstand. The use cases are virtually endless.

On top of that, the Show’s display lets you see your favorite photos and on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Plus, you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows on platforms like Hulu and Netflix.

If you’re wrapped up in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, it certainly makes sense to add one of these devices to your lineup. Just note, these prices are good for today only. Click below for more info.

