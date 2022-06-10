Pump the beats this summer with a JBL Charge 4, now just $92

If you’re looking to add a new Bluetooth speaker to your lineup, it doesn’t get any better than a JBL Charge 4. And if you’re ready to pull the trigger on one, Amazon is blowing them out at just $92 in this limited-time offer. They typically sell for $150.

Amazon is offering a great deal here because on top of that irresistible price, you even get your pick of colors. Options include pink, black, blue, gray, red, teal, and much more. You can find all the color options here.

As for the speaker itself, well, it’s a JBL – the name speaks for itself. But features-wise, you get up to 20-hours of playback time, IPX7 waterproof rated, and excellent high-quality sound. Plus, you can connect two phones simultaneously and charge a spare when your phone’s battery is running low.

At just $92, this is one helluva bargain, and we highly suggest capitalizing on this price. If you’re in the market for one of these, do yourself a favor and seriously consider buying one. Click the button below for more info.

