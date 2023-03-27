Sponsored
Take your work anywhere with this Lepow portable monitor, now $130
Take this portable monitor anywhere. It goes where you go.
Having a portable monitor around can make all the difference. Whether traveling for work or setting up your workspace in a temporary spot – a second monitor can come in clutch.
And if you’re considering getting one for yourself, Lepow’s Z1 portable monitor, usually $210, is on sale for only $130. Clip the $20 on-site coupon to get the discount and it’s yours for one of the best prices we’ve seen to date on this.
Lepow’s Z1 is an HD portable monitor that works with laptops, tablets, smartphones, or even a gaming console.
It features a slim .13″ profile and weighs only 1.67 pounds, so it is easy to carry wherever you go. The Z1 provides an excellent viewing experience with 1080p HD resolution and a 178° viewing angle.
Additionally, it comes with all the ports you’ll need to watch your favorite movie or crunch numbers in an Excel spreadsheet. Ports include two USB-C and an HDMI port.
The Z1 portable monitor also includes built-in speakers and a smart cover to protect your display from drops and scratches. Again, you’re getting this all for $130.
If this checks off all the boxes, you get it now for just $130, a significant discount from its regular $210. But you’ll have to act fast as this offer expires on April 2.
