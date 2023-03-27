Connect with us

Take your work anywhere with this Lepow portable monitor, now $130

Take this portable monitor anywhere. It goes where you go.

lepow z1 portable monitor on a purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Having a portable monitor around can make all the difference. Whether traveling for work or setting up your workspace in a temporary spot – a second monitor can come in clutch.

And if you’re considering getting one for yourself, Lepow’s Z1 portable monitor, usually $210, is on sale for only $130. Clip the $20 on-site coupon to get the discount and it’s yours for one of the best prices we’ve seen to date on this.

$20 on-site coupon
Lepow 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor Display
Lepow 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor Display
$209.99 $149.99
Check Availability

03/27/2023 01:14 pm GMT

Lepow’s Z1 is an HD portable monitor that works with laptops, tablets, smartphones, or even a gaming console.

It features a slim .13″ profile and weighs only 1.67 pounds, so it is easy to carry wherever you go. The Z1 provides an excellent viewing experience with 1080p HD resolution and a 178° viewing angle.

Additionally, it comes with all the ports you’ll need to watch your favorite movie or crunch numbers in an Excel spreadsheet. Ports include two USB-C and an HDMI port.

The Z1 portable monitor also includes built-in speakers and a smart cover to protect your display from drops and scratches. Again, you’re getting this all for $130.

If this checks off all the boxes, you get it now for just $130, a significant discount from its regular $210. But you’ll have to act fast as this offer expires on April 2.

