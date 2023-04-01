Dreo’s newest air purifier sees a huge 25% price drop

Looking for an air purifier that’s both effective and affordable? Look no further than the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier.

With a retail price of $240, this air purifier is already an excellent value, but with coupon code M68DR5JSV63B, you can get it now for just $154. Yea, that’s some serious savings .

Dreo Macro Max S Smart Home Purifier 4.0 $154 $240 Breathe cleaner air with the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier. With its advanced 3-stage filtration system and smart features like WiFi and voice control, it's an excellent value at just $154 with the code M68DR5JSV63B. Bonus Deal: Use coupon code S3EJXQ7AZ1ZQ for a 15% site wide discount.

So, what sets the Dreo Macro Max S apart from other air purifiers?

It features a 3-stage, active filtration system, including an H13 true HEPA electrostatic filter. This means that it can remove up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air in your home or office.

But that’s not all. The Dreo Macro Max S also boasts a dedicated air quality monitoring channel and a large air quality monitoring display, allowing you to track the air quality in your space easily.

And with smart WiFi and voice control compatibility, you can adjust the settings and monitor the air quality using your voice or a mobile app.

The Dreo Macro Max S also features a smart filter life algorithm, which tells you exactly when it’s time to replace the filter. And with 24dB ultra-quiet performance, you won’t even notice it’s running.

Finally, you can rest assured that this air purifier is safe and reliable, as it’s certified by FCC, ETL, and other industry standards organizations.’

In short, the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, affordable air purifier. With its advanced features and unbeatable price, it’s a purchase you won’t regret.

Save 15% sitewide and more

Not only that, but Dreo has a variety of other discounts and offers available on the table – from space heaters to tower fans to air fryers and more.

No matter what you’re looking for, Dreo has you covered with some solid deals to help you save money.

Here’s what else is up for grabs:

WiFI support and voice-controlled

It can handle any room you throw its way, big or small

Works with Google Home and Alexa Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

