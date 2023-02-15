Jackery is hosting a huge one-day sale at Amazon, up to 34% off

Just because you pay your electricity company every month doesn’t mean the power is always there. This is why having a portable backup generator is key.

And if you need one, Jackery has a huge one-day sale at Amazon right now.

One-Day Sale: Jackery Outdoor Generators and Solar Panels Never be left in the dark again with these reliable and eco-friendly power sources for all your camping and off-grid needs. These prices won't last forever. See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

While the selection isn’t as big as we’ve seen in past promotions, there are some solid heavy hitters included in today’s sale. Prices range from $239 to $2,319. So depending on what you’re looking for, this sale should have it.

Our favorite deal of the bunch includes the Jackery Explorer 300. Typically sold for $350, this deal knocks off 31%, knocking the price down to just $240.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $349.99 $239.99 Go off-grid with peace of mind thanks to the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station - the safe and reliable way to power your outdoor adventures. With lightning-fast recharge time, versatile input/output ports, and a compact, eco-friendly design, you'll never have to sacrifice modern comforts for the great outdoors again See at Amazon

A runner-up favorite includes the Jackery Explorer 1000. This is 300’s godfather. Usually sold for $1,099, this Amazon sale drops it to $879, saving you 20% off the usual sticker price.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station $1,099.00 $879.20 This beast of a device features an impressive 1002Wh of power and 8 versatile outlets, allowing you to charge everything from your electric grill to your TV. See at Amazon

There are plenty of more deals on the sales page, but if you’re looking to save some cash on some of the best portable generators, there’s nothing better than what Jackery is offering here.

