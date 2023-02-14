Snag Hogwarts Legacy for PC at just $45

No, that’s not a typo. If you’re looking to cop Hogwarts Legacy, the hottest game out right now, the folks at Eneba have a special discount code that gets you the game for just $45.

Keep in mind, this is only valid for the PC version. The game typically costs $60 on Steam, but using code Hogwarts! cuts the price down to $45. Yes, $45.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC) Steam Key 4.5 $45 $60

Full disclosure: Eneba sent KnowTechie the promo code on Monday, and at the time of writing, we’re happy to report that the code is still working. But let’s be real; things can change in the blink of an eye. So use it while it’s still available.

Image: Warner Bros.

For those of you new to the game, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set on the famed grounds of Hogwarts and its surroundings.

It’s an action game where you wield magic to solve puzzles and fight off deadly enemies. It’s a Harry Potter game, simple as that.

If you’re on PC and need a new game, give this one a go. Paying $45 now is much better than paying the usual $60. Again, use Hogwarts! to get the discount.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC) Steam Key 4.5 $45 $60 Bonus Offer: Usually, $60; get it now for PC/Steam for just $45 with promo code Hogwarts!

