Review Roundup: Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans finally get to revisit the Wizarding World in the new open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the famed wizarding world set more than a century before the story of Harry Potter. It was developed by Avalanche Studios in partnership with Portkey Games and Warner Bros. Games.

It released on February 10 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, and reviews are pouring in. The game also releases on Xbox One and PS4 on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.

Despite an overarching controversy revolving around Harry Potter’s creator, many reviewers are enjoying the game. So let’s see what people are saying.

J.K. Rowling controversy

Ahead of the game’s release, there has been a conversation surrounding supporting J.K. Rowling.

The Harry Potter author has taken a stance against the transgender community, sparking outrage and a boycott of the game.

Avalanche Studios and Warner Bros. Games have ensured that Rowling was not involved in creating the game. Still, she will likely continue to benefit from anything related to Harry Potter.

For some reviewers, J.K. Rowling’s transphobic stance is a direct reason for not enjoying the game. Wired’s Jaina Grey says, “The game is mid at best, and its real-world harms are impossible to ignore,” before turning in a 1/10 score.

Others decided to separate J.K Rowling from the game and instead focus on Avalanche Studios, Hogwarts Legacy’s developers.

“The developers at Avalanche have so brilliantly captured the look and feel of the Wizarding World that I was amazed at just being there, no matter what trivial errand they had me wrapped up in,” said IGN’s Travis Northrup.

The J.K. Rowling controversy has been an unavoidable conversation ahead of the Hogwarts Legacy release.

At the end of the day, it’s up to each individual to decide whether or not they want to play, so we’ll try to keep things objectively about the game itself.

The open world that Harry Potter fans have been looking for

At its core, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG. It draws a lot of inspiration from other games in the genre, like The Witcher 3, Elden Ring, and Skyrim.

Players start the game as a new fifth-year student in the famed castle of Hogwarts. They’ll meet friends, professors, allies, and enemies in the first few hours of gameplay.

Many agree that the castle is a grand representation of what they read in the original books. PC Gamer’s Morgan Park says, “Developers love to describe their games as ‘living, breathing worlds’ but it’s hard to think of a better way to characterize the titular castle.”

But that’s only the beginning. Hogwarts Legacy quickly expands to areas surrounding the castle. Players will visit the village of Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and much more on their journey.

“The world is large, but purposeful and truly beautiful,” says Jessica Conditt for Engadget. “There’s always something to find, a fresh riddle to solve, or skill to learn, and my Quests tab is constantly growing.”

And travel is made easier with flying brooms and magical mounts. Hogwarts Legacy seemingly does a great job of bringing the magic of the surrounding world to life.

Intricate combat and RPG elements

Hogwarts Legacy gives fans of the Harry Potter series something they longed for but rarely got to experience in the books themselves: combat.

Combat comprises a list of various spells that work together to help build spell combinations and thwart enemies.

“Hogwarts Legacy combat is an exhilarating test of quick thinking and strategy,” says GameRant’s Dalton Cooper. “It’s fun experimenting with the spells and discovering which ones work best together.”

On top of the exciting combat, Hogwarts Legacy includes many RPG elements to help build your character’s power.

It has the classics, such as different clothes and gear to wear, a skill tree, and experience leveling for completing tasks. For some, the RPG progression style in Hogwarts Legacy can feel dated.

“As always, the reveal of a scarf with 5 more points of offensive power than the one you’re currently wearing is cheap candy where something more robust or meaningful could have existed,” William Huges for The AV Club.

But for gamers who have been waiting decades for a true Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy seemingly fits the bill.

Hogwarts Legacy is a solid RPG in a controversial yet adored world

Hogwarts Legacy is a unique entry into gaming that we likely have never seen. On one hand, it develops a world beloved by so many in a generation into a solid RPG that fans have been waiting for for years.

On the other hand, it’s stuck in the middle of J.K. Rowling’s controversial stance that has poisoned the Harry Potter franchise completely for so many people.

Of the game itself, though, many people seem to be impressed.

Game Informer’s Matt Miller says, “Hogwarts Legacy is a remarkable adventure into the wizarding world of Harry Potter, offering a clever mix of gameplay styles and experiences that keep things fresh.”

And what more could gamers want from a AAA RPG from a beloved franchise?

Again, Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also be releasing on previous gen consoles and Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

