Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on PC?

One of the most highly anticipated games of 2023 is finally here. Hogwarts Legacy is the open-world Harry Potter game that fans have been waiting for years.

Taking place on the famed grounds of Hogwarts, Hogwarts Legacy follows the story of a fifth-year wizarding student in his first year at Hogwarts.

Players wield powerful magic, meet new allies and enemies, and uncover a magical mystery in the open-world RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but can you play the game on a PC?

Is Hogwarts Legacy available on PC?

Short answer: Yes

Fortunately for PC gamers, Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC. You can get it on your computer through Steam or the Epic Games store.

So yes, you’ll be able to explore the open world of Hogwarts and its surroundings with a mouse and keyboard.

Although the game was built for a console, it’s likely designed with controller inputs in mind.

Sometimes that doesn’t translate that well to the mouse and keyboard. But you can always plug a controller into your PC.

According to early reports, early-access players on PC have encountered some performance hiccups, but these are expected to be ironed out before the highly its February 10, 2023 launch.

Luckily for us PC gamers, Hogwarts Legacy isn’t another console exclusive. So anyone who’s looking to get their hands on the game can try it out unless you’re only on Mac.

