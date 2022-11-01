2018’s God of War was an instant success from PlayStation’s Santa Monica Studio. And now, four years later, the highly anticipated sequel, God of War Ragnarök, is almost here.

The God of War series has been popular on PlayStation consoles for more than 15 years at this point. The games traditionally follow a similar, linear path with set fights and puzzles along the way for you to master.

But what about this time around? The popularity of open-world RPGs, like Elden Ring, has continuously risen over the last decade.

So is Ragnarök the first title in the God of War franchise to go with an open-world setting?

Is God of War Ragnarök open world?

Short answer: No

God of War Ragnarök will opt for a more linear approach, similar to the style we got in 2018’s God of War and any of the franchise’s previous titles.

In other words, it won’t be an open world for us to explore at leisure.

Instead, you’ll follow a mostly tailored story as you play through Ragnarök. Fights happen at specific times, and the story timeline will happen the same way every time you play through the game.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t branches and sidequests that you can venture on during your time in the game. There will also be hidden locations and opportunities to choose what you do next.

However, the majority of the game will be linear. You’ll be pushed to do certain things at certain times, and the story will progress similarly no matter how you play.

God of War Ragnarök comes out on November 9, 2022. Preorders are available now from places like Amazon and Best Buy.

