All the video games being turned into TV shows

Video games can tell stories through their gameplay that are just as, if not more, gripping and immersive than TV shows and movies. And now, many video game developers and TV producers are turning some of the most beloved game franchises into TV shows.

After the success of recent video game TV shows, like The Witcher and Riot’s Arcane (based on League of Legends), it looks like there are plenty of others looking to bring video game stories to television platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

We’ve scoured the web in search of all of the popular video games that are rumored or revealed to be currently in the works. I’m sure there are several more video game TV series coming. So let us know in the comments below if we’ve missed any big ones.

Here are all of the video games that are being turned into TV series

There’s a big list of iconic game series being turned into TV shows, so buckle up and let’s get into it.

Resident Evil

Image: Netflix

Kicking this list off, we the upcoming Resident Evil series coming to Netflix. And this show’s actually coming pretty soon, with a release date of July 14 this year. The Resident Evil TV series follows the Wesker kids and their journey into New Raccoon City.

Resident Evil has seen its fair share of screen time through movies. But this is the first time that the popular video game franchise will be getting its own TV show.

The Last of Us

Image: Naughty Dog

Next up, there’s the highly anticipated series based on the incredibly popular The Last of Us franchise from Naughty Dog. The show will follow the series’ main protagonists, Joel and Ellie, as they rely on each other to traverse the post-apocalyptic United States.

HBO is supposed to release The Last of Us TV series sometime in 2023. As far as video games go, The Last of Us has a seemingly great plot for a TV show. So we have some high hopes for this one.

Assassin’s Creed

Image: Netflix

Netflix announced its plans for a TV series based on the popular Assassin’s Creed video game franchise back in October of 2020. Like many shows on this list, the COVID pandemic caused a delay of this project. And it’s unclear when it will make its way to the streaming app.

The original deal between the two companies was for one live-action show, one animated show, and one anime series based on the franchise. But it’s unclear if all three of those will come to fruition.

Pokémon live-action

Image: Detective Pikachu / Warner Bros.

Following the success of the 2019 film Detective Pikachu, Netflix reportedly scooped up a deal to create a live-action TV series based on the incredibly popular video game franchise.

Not much is known about the upcoming series, other than the identity of the show’s writer and producer. Joe Henderson, who is the frontrunner for another Netflix show, Lucifer, will take up the mantle of writer and producer in the Pokémon TV series.

Twisted Metal

Image: 4usky

Next up on the list is a wacky concept that I certainly didn’t expect. Back in February of 2021, it was revealed that a show based on the vehicular combat classic Twisted Metal was in the works at Sony.

Initially, I wasn’t too excited about a Twisted Metal show. Video game TV shows tend either hit or miss, and Twisted Metal seems like a strange premise for a show. But, it’s said to be an action-comedy starring Anthony Mackie, so there could be potential for a successful show there.

There isn’t a lot of information about the show other than a recent revelation that it will be available on Peacock.

Knuckles spinoff

Image: IMDB

The sequel to the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog is set to hit theaters soon. In a trailer for the movie, Knuckles, a familiar character for fans of the series, makes his debut as a new villain for Sonic.

And the show’s creators have confirmed that Knuckles will be getting his own TV series on Paramount+.

The studio revealed its plans for the series in a tweet a few months ago. It will star Idris Elba, who plays the antagonist in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. It has a scheduled release date of 2023 on Paramount+, but we all know how planned release dates work these days.

Splinter Cell

Image: Netflix

Netflix surprised fans of the Splinter Cell series with the reveal of an upcoming animated TV series based on the video game back in June 2021. We don’t know much about the series except that the show’s frontrunner will be Derek Kolstad, who created the John Wick series.

Like many of the TV shows mentioned in this list, it’s unclear exactly when the Splinter Cell show will make its way to our screens.

Fallout

Image: Bethesda

One video game franchise that has long deserved a TV adaptation is Bethesda’s Fallout. And Amazon Studios is going to be the one to make that finally happen.

The Fallout TV series is currently in production at Amazon. We still don’t know anything about the plot or setting of the show or when we could expect a release date.

What we do know is that Amazon Studios has its work cut out for it developing one of the most beloved gaming franchises into a TV series adaption.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Image: Netflix

After the turbulent release of CD Projekt Red’s latest title, Cyberpunk 2077, the company announced plans to release an anime spinoff based on the game. The series will revolve around a teenage “edgerunner”, or mercenary outlaw, who does what they must to survive.

CD Projekt Red announced the upcoming show back in 2020, alongside the release of the game. Cyberpunk Edgerunners is still slated for a Netflix release sometime in 2022.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Image: Netflix

Following the initial success of The Witcher series on Netflix, the company signed on to develop a spinoff of the series. The Witcher: Blood Origin gives an origin story of the Witcher brotherhood. It will be set 1,200 years before the story of Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher TV show proves that this video game franchise is great for television. Hopefully, The Witcher: Blood Origin has the same feeling.

Like the original series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will be based on the fantasy novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Although, the television adaptation will surely have its own spin. Netflix plans on releasing the series sometime in 2022.

God of War

Image: Newshub

Next up on the list is another pick-up by Amazon Studios. Amazon recently entered negotiations to bring a live-action adaptation of the incredibly popular God of War franchise to the big screen.

God of War is one of the flagship franchises on PlayStation consoles, and its games are hugely popular. The games follow ex-Spartan warrior, Kratos, in various quests that see him fight against all kinds of different gods.

We don’t know anything about the plot or setting for the God of War TV show. But we know that there’s tons of source material to draw from. If done correctly, God of War could be an epic fantasy show the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Tomb Raider

Image: Square Enix

Lara Croft is no stranger to the big screen. Tomb Raider was first introduced on the big screen more than 20 years ago. Since that time, the franchise has seen a handful of games, including a recent trilogy that became a huge success.

And that’s the groundwork for an upcoming animated Tomb Raider TV series adaptation on Netflix. The developers of the latest trilogy, Crystal Dynamics, are teaming up with Legendary Television to bring an anime-style program to Netflix.

The show will pick up where the latest trilogy left off, with events following shortly after. Like most of the entries on this list, we don’t know exactly when this show is coming, so keep your eyes peeled.

Sonic Prime animated

Image: IMDB

And to close out our list of upcoming video game TV shows, we have the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series set to hit Netflix sometime this year.

After the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie revitalized the franchise on the big screen in 2020, Netflix penned a deal to bring a new animated show, Sonic Prime, to its platform.

We don’t know exactly when the show will come out. But Netflix says it will be coming sometime in 2022.

And many more

And several other video game-based TV shows are in the works currently. There’s a live-action show in the works based on Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate game, Skull and Bones. And the classic shooter, Brothers in Arms, is getting its own TV show, though details are still pretty limited.

Additionally, some classic RPGs could be making their TV debut soon. Sony revealed an upcoming live-action Final Fantasy TV series a couple of years ago. And Bioware’s beloved Mass Effect franchise is getting its own show on Amazon.

As you can see, tons of video games are currently being adapted into TV series. Like many other industries, the COVID pandemic hit the television industry hard. So, the current state of a lot of these titles is still up in the air.

We all know that it’s pretty easy to turn a video game into a pretty abysmal representation on the TV screen. Hopefully, at least some of these shows remain true to their core and deliver an entertaining experience for gamers who love these games.

