Amazon Games set to publish new Tomb Raider game

Amazon Games has announced it will be the publisher for the next installment in the Tomb Raider series.

The game will be a “single-player, narrative-driven experience.” That is refreshing to hear, as every other game studio seems to be moving to the live-service model.

Crystal Dynamics has been working on the new Tomb Raider game since at least April this year. At that time, the studio announced it would use Unreal Engine 5. It will also be multiplatform on release.

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history… …Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise,” says Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games.

While we didn’t get any setting or story details, expect more of the gameplay that made the last three games great. That includes “mind-bending puzzles,” “exploration and creative pathfinding.”

The announcement didn’t mention a development timeline. We can guess who is at the helm, however, as Jeff Ross (director on Days Gone) joined Crystal Dynamics as Design Director earlier this year.

There’s always a chance Ross joined to work on an unannounced game, but it’s slim. He already knows how to craft a coherent single-player experience.

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Image: Square Enix)

This is the first Crystal Dynamics game announced since the sale to the Embracer group earlier this year.

Crystal Dynamics is just one studio Amazon Games is working with. Amazon is also working with Bandai Namco on Blue Protocol, an anime-style multiplayer RPG.

That game will have a closed beta in 2023, so it’s already further in development than Tomb Raider.

