Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for December 2022

Anyone with an active PlayStation Plus membership can get three free games in December.

PlayStation offers these deals to its subscribers on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 monthly. Even if you only subscribe to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier, you can claim these games for free during the month.

The free PlayStation Plus games for December go live on December 6, and you’ll have until January 2 to claim them. Let’s see what’s up for grabs this month.

Free PlayStation Plus games for December

PlayStation is kicking off December’s free games with the classic RPG remaster of the entire Mass Effect trilogy.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition revamps the graphics and gameplay of the iconic series following Commander Shepard in his trek through space.

Next up for grabs is Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition. This multiplayer arena battle game is launching directly to PlayStation Plus. Play as powerful gods as you knock your opponents out of the arena in this brawler.

Finally, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get Biomutant for free in December. Biomutant is a colorful RPG where you build your own character and take on increasingly difficult enemies in action-packed kung-fu-like combat.

That does it for December’s free PlayStation Plus games. All of the games are available on PS4 and PS5 through backward compatibility.

Remember, you can claim these games on December 6, and you’ll have until January 2 before they’re gone.

Once you claim them, they’re yours to play forever. Well, for as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

