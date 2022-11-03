How and where to preorder Sony’s PS VR2 headset

Sony announced the release date and price for the PS VR2 virtual reality headset this week. It also announced the preorder date, but there’s a catch.

Preorders for the $550 headset go live on November 15. You possibly won’t be able to log in to the PlayStation Direct store on that date to get one, though.

Instead, Sony has brought back the email queue that it introduced for PS5 orders. We’ll show you how to register and what you need to know while you wait.

Sony PlayStation VR 2 preorders

PlayStation Direct PlayStation VR 2 Sony’s PlayStation Direct store is currently the only place to get a PS VR2 preorder. You’ll need to sign into your account and register your interest first, as Sony set up an email-based queue. Register to Buy

Sony has implemented the same process that worked for PS5 orders. To get a preorder for a PS VR2, you must first register your interest to buy on Sony’s PlayStation Direct online store.

Then near the preorder date of November 15, successful applicants will get an email with a link to preorder the headset.

Sony says this is because of limited quantities and high demand, and they’re also limiting orders to one PS VR2 per PSN ID per household.

Sony uses PlayStation Direct for customers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Other regions and retailers will have preorder availability, so we’ll update this post once we hear the details.

The thing is, being selected to preorder the PS VR2 is only half of the equation. The second-gen VR headset from Sony only works with a PS5 console.

The PS VR2 might be difficult to buy at launch

With Sony already implementing a queue for the chance to preorder the PS VR2, it looks like stock will be limited for launch. We recommend registering on Sony’s website if you want to be in with a chance.

Sony has said that select retailers will also have preorders in some countries. We have yet to see any details, but this post will get updated as soon as we do.

