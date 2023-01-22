How to preorder Sony’s PSVR 2 before scalpers get them all

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Sony PS VR2 preorders have been open since November 2022, so anyone who wants one can place an order and be one of the first players to get it when it launches in February 2023.

Previously, Sony required folks to register on its site for an invite. Thankfully, that’s changed, and now anyone can visit the PS VR 2 page and put their preorder in.

As for a release date, we’re hearing Sony’s plan is to get the device out to customers as soon as February 22nd.

In fact, a previous Bloomberg report states that Sony has plans to have two million ready to go when the PS VR2 launches early next in Feburary.

For the headset itself, prices start at $349.99 in the US, and you can bundle it with a digital copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain for $599.99.

So, what about games? Is the PS VR 2 going to release a collection of new games, or just a limited quantity like its first generation VR headset?

Thankfully, Sony is certainly more prepared that the first time.

The company recently shared a blog post revealing 13 new PS VR2 titles. It also shared a list of 37 games that launch with the headset’s launch date. Yes, 37.

The fastest way to get your PlayStation VR 2 preorder 👇

PlayStation Direct Pre-order PlayStation VR2 Now $349.99 Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 will be released on 22 February 2023. That means it's almost here. Get your preorder in while you still can.

Sony has implemented the same process that worked for the PS5. To preorder a PS VR2, you have to register your interest to buy it on Sony’s PlayStation Direct portal.

From there, successful applicants will get an email with a link to preorder the headset.

Sony says this is because of limited quantities and high demand, and they’re also limiting orders to one PS VR2 per PSN ID per household.

Image: KnowTechie

Sony uses PlayStation Direct for customers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Other regions and retailers will have preorder availability, so we’ll update this post once we hear the details.

The thing is, being selected to preorder the PS VR2 is only half of the equation. The second-gen VR headset from Sony only works with a PS5 console.

Thankfully, PS5s aren’t as hard to find as they used to be. So if you plan on getting a PS5 before launch, then maybe it’s time to start looking.

Is there a warranty or return policy when preordering a PS VR2 from Sony DIrect?

According to Sony’s original PS VR warranty, there is some protection, at least as its original headset goes.

The company’s warranty agreement says they offer a one-year manufacturer warranty. Per the agreement:

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (“SIE”) warrants to the original purchaser (“you”) that the PS VR hardware, which includes components contained in the retail box with this hardware (“Product”), will be free from material defects in material and workmanship for a period of one year from the original date of purchase (the “Warranty Period”).

And if that still doesn’t put you at ease, consider purchasing one from a store like Costco or GameStop until launch.

They offer extended warranty options, such as Costco’s 5-year warranty, and you can even add an additional year by using a credit card like American Express.

Image: KnowTechie

Is the PS VR2 going to be difficult to buy at launch like the PlayStation 5?

Thankfully, it seems like Sony’s got the goods, and they’re claiming anyone can get them when the PS VR2 launches.

Remember that earlier Bloomberg report?

If the rumors are true, Sony is ramping up production with plans to have two million units ready on February 22.

Translation: no more scalping woes like we saw with the PS5.

Just to be on the safe side, we recommend registering on Sony’s website sooner than later if you want secure your preorder. See at Sony

Sony’s PS VR 2’s availability, software, and price are key to its success

It’s not just about availability; Sony needs to bring the heat with killer software and a fair price point.

They need to show they’re committed to the VR space and not just pumping out hardware.

All in all, it’s an exciting time for console and VR enthusiasts; let’s see what Sony’s got in store for us.

And again, get those preorders in now because there’s no telling how this will all play out.

