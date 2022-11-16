Sony has opened up preorders for the PS VR2

Sony has opened up PS VR2 preorders for gamers who want to get their hands on the VR headset as soon as possible.

The PS VR2 is a follow-up to Sony’s original PS VR that came out in 2016. This time, the headset has improved with better resolution and brand-new controllers.

Preorders are now available for the PS VR2 for customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Sony’s new virtual reality headset is officially launching in February.

Image: Sony

Prices start at $549.99 in the United States, and you can bundle it with a digital copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain for $599.99.

To preorder the PS VR2, you’ll have to head to Sony’s website and register for a chance to be invited. That means you’ll need an active PlayStation Network account before signing up.

Additionally, the PS VR2 requires a PlayStation 5 for it to work. If you haven’t had a chance to snag a new console, you’ll want to get that covered before buying the headset.

Sony is launching the PS VR2 on February 22, 2023, further establishing its hold in the console VR gaming market.

Image: KnowTechie

While PC has several options for VR gaming, PlayStation is the only console with a dedicated VR headset, and it’s now launching its second iteration.

Xbox hasn’t revealed any plans for a VR headset, so PlayStation can take advantage of the leg up it has over the competition.

