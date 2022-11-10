Razer’s new customizable PS5 controller is coming for your wallet

Razer announced a new customizable PlayStation 5 controller, the $249.99 Wolverine V2 Pro.

Pre-orders are now live, with Razer saying the controller will ship on December 31. The Wolverine V2 Pro has a ton of customizability and a shape that merges Sony’s DualSense and Xbox’s controller.

The LED strips are all user-assignable via Razer’s app, the design uses PlayStation’s color scheme, and it has added grips to stay comfortable even under sweaty gaming conditions.

The top of the Wolverine V2 Pro has an Xbox-style thumbstick arrangement. Those thumbsticks are also magnetically attached so that you can switch their height and shape.

Razer also added two more shoulder buttons, which are customizable. The triggers have adjustable trigger-stops so that you can go between analog and button-feel for your games.

The back of the Wolverine V2 Pro has four customizable back paddles. These need the Razer Controller app to customize, which means connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

One button can be set to be a sensitivity trigger to make one of the analog sticks either less or more sensitive when held down.

You can’t use the controller to play games via Bluetooth, though. Instead, use a wired USB cable or the included HyperSpeed USB dongle if you want to play wirelessly.

There are switches on the back to set the controller to the wired or wireless mode for PC and PlayStation, presumably so you can switch between two devices.

We’ll have to see how this controller stacks up against Sony’s official DualSense Edge when that releases next year. Until then, Razer, Victrix, and SCUF have all beaten Sony to the punch with customizable PS5 controllers.

