Razer reveals its new $399 handheld cloud gaming system

Razer had its annual convention, RazerCon, over the weekend. The biggest reveal was full details about its upcoming handheld cloud gaming console, the Razer Edge.

We first saw the console a few weeks ago, with a promise of more details on October 15. That promise has been fulfilled, and we know much more about the handheld console.

For a start, it’ll come in two versions. A Wi-Fi-only version will come in January of 2023 for $399. Later in the spring, a 5G-equipped version will launch through Verizon Wireless in the U.S.

That version will support both Verizon’s mmWave and sub-6GHz networks.

The Razer Edge might be the handheld cloud gaming console to beat

Image: Razer

The console’s specs look impressive so far. The console itself is a 6.8-inch Android tablet, with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm’s G3x Gen 1 chipset powers it. That’s paired with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage, with the ability to increase storage by up to 2TB via a microSD slot.

You also get WiFi- 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity on the Verizon-only version.

The Edge also has a front-facing camera for streaming on Twitch or video calls. It features a 5,000 mAh battery, which should have decent battery life for cloud gaming on the go.

Oh, and the tablet can be removed from its controller. Razer has created a new version of its Kishi, the V2 Pro, which adds haptics and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

You’ll still get microswitches below every button, two analog triggers, two thumbsticks, two bumpers, and two programmable buttons.

You can reserve your place in line to buy the Razer Edge for $5. That’s for the Wi-Fi-only version, which will retail from RazerStore locations and the Razer website.

The deposit is refundable or will count towards the total purchase price of Razer’s handheld cloud gaming console. The Razer Edge 5G will only be available from Verizon when it releases in early 2023.

