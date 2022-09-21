Razer launches new $99 Leviathan V2 X soundbar for PCs

Razer has added a new soundbar to its range of audio gear—the $99 Leviathan V2 X. The standalone soundbar is smaller than the existing Leviathan, making it an unobtrusive way to add speakers to your PC.

The new Leviathan V2 X PC loses some of the audio quality that the bigger, more expensive cousin has. For instance, you don’t get a subwoofer or THX Spatial Audio.

What you do get are two full-range racetrack drivers and two passive bass radiators. The baby Leviathan also connects to your PC using USB-C with Power Delivery.

The soundbar also has Bluetooth 5.0, so you can connect your smartphone and other devices.

Image: Razer

Razer says that the sound output of the new soundbar will be dependent on what device is plugged into the USB-C port. The max output is 90 dB at one meter away from the soundbar.

The nice thing is that you can power it from a wall socket, but you’ll have to provide your own USB-C charger. It’s only 400mm long, giving even the smallest desks a chance at full-sized speakers.

It wouldn’t be a Razer device without a mention of Chroma RGB, the company’s signature lighting system. Sadly, you get fewer lighting zones here, at 14 (vs. 16 on the larger Leviathan).

Image: Razer

The soundbar is 4/5ths the size, though, so you end up with smaller lighting sections which might suit some color patterns better.

For under a hundred bucks, this looks to be good value. It brings stereo sound to your PC, and you can always use Window’s inbuilt spatial sound to give it some more presence.

You can preorder the $99 Razer Leviathan V2 X PC now, with Razer starting shipping on September 28.

