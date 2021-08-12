Razer’s latest set of gaming earbuds stuffs RGB lighting into your earholes

Razer is always looking for ways to innovate its line of gaming peripherals and often that involves stuffing more RGB into the gadget. Today, the company has announced its upgraded gaming earbuds. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless V2 earbuds are equipped with the company’s Chroma RGB, so you can game in style no matter where you are.

But RGB isn’t the only upgrade that comes along with the Razer Hammerhead V2s. In addition to around 16.8 million color options, these earbuds also come with active noise cancellation, using a system of microphones to eliminate incoming sound. Now you can finally game in peace, without the worry of outside distraction.

With the Razer Hammerhead V2 earbuds, you can stay in the game even longer. Each earbud has a battery life of 6.5 hours with an additional 26 hours of charge in the earbuds’ case. That’s 32.5 hours of battery life, meaning you can go for days at a time without even having to think about a charge.

Image: Razer

Compared, with the 16-hour overall lifetime of the original Hammerhead earbuds, the Hammerhead V2s are a massive improvement. The company has also taken advantage of Google Fast Pair, so pairing these earbuds with an Android device is super simple.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless V2 earbuds are available now on Razer’s website. They are only available in black, but with 16.8 million different color options, customization is nearly limitless. For $129.99, there seems to be a lot to like about these, especially if you are a fan of Razer’s line of products.

