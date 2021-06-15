Razer’s ridiculous RGB face mask will actually be available to buy later this year

Razer had its E3 showcase event yesterday, with a new monitor drop and AMD Ryzen-powered Razer Blade. That’s not even the most surprising part, however, with CEO Min-Liang Tan saying that the cool connected smart mask, Project Hazel, is actually going into production later this year.

You’ll be able to buy one from Razer’s Project Hazel minisite, where it will be released in small “drops” with the first coming in the fourth quarter of 2021. Yes, you will have the chance to put RGB on your face this Christmas, if you so choose.

Razer is making a couple of minor design choices from the version that was shown off at CES in January, keeping the transparent design so the wearer’s mouth is visible, but adding an anti-fog coating and some interior lighting (which we really hope is also Razer’s signature Chroma RGB).

If you’re still on the fence about if you actually want the smart filtration device, Razer has you covered with an Instagram filter that will let you see if the mask looks good on your face. This has been around since April, but not many people seem to have known about it so it’s worth mentioning again.

We know you’ve been waiting for the Project Hazel smart mask to become a reality – we’re working on it and there’ll be news soon! Meantime, we’ve made our Project Hazel smart mask available as an Instagram AR Filter. Check out how it looks like on you: https://t.co/jGFjDnZHDU pic.twitter.com/j8bo5twjYU — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 24, 2021

For now, go sign up for notifications on the Project Hazel website if you’re interested in maybe buying one when available. We don’t have any pricing details yet, but with RGB, filtration, and voice projection, it’s a fair bet it will have a hefty price tag.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: