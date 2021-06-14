Ubisoft’s new Avatar game looks so much better than the movie

Ubisoft had a big presentation at E3 2021 over the weekend that revealed a handful of new games. One of the most exciting reveals from that presentation was a new trailer showing off Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a brand new game based on the insanely popular James Cameron movie Avatar.

Avatar is a 2009 film that explores a fictional world filled with exotic lifeforms. The movie was praised for its amazing visuals. This weekend’s reveal of Frontiers of Pandora shows that Ubisoft is planning on continuing that reputation of stunning graphics.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a completely standalone story where you play as a Na’vi. You’ll explore never before seen parts of Pandora as you fight back against the RDA, a human military faction that has invaded Pandora. Take a look at the action here:

As you can see, Frontiers of Pandora is a very impressive display. The game is being developed with next-gen consoles in mind. In addition to Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Frontiers of Pandora is coming to PC and cloud-gaming services Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

There wasn’t an exact release date revealed with this trailer, only that we should see the game sometime in 2022. This is a really cool addition to the world of Avatar.

Many people, including myself, were impressed with the visuals of the movie but felt that it was somewhat lacking in the story. department. Frontiers of Pandora could be a great way to further immerse fans into the world of Avatar.

