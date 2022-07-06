Ubisoft is killing online multiplayer for a bunch of older games

Ubisoft has announced that it is ending online multiplayer support for several of its older games across consoles and PC. More than a dozen games, including Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, will see their online multiplayer abilities abandoned in September.

Ubisoft announced its plans to end online support for these games in a blog post earlier this week. The company is looking to use its resources elsewhere instead of continuing to support these older games.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” reads the company’s announcement post.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise will feel the most from these efforts. Five total Assassin’s Creed games will see their multiplayer capabilities cut off, including 2012’s Assassin’s Creed 3.

Assassin’s Creed III (Image: Ubisoft)

Additional games being cut off include Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sand, and a few more.

The majority of the games that Ubisoft is abandoning are from the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 era. So they’ve all had a pretty good run at this point.

This shouldn’t come as a huge shock for fans of Ubisoft games. Most of the games listed are more than 10 years old, and the company is looking to spend its resources elsewhere.

There are more popular games that Ubisoft built within the last decade. By abandoning these older titles, Ubisoft can focus its time and efforts on those newer games to create a better experience for gamers today.

For the full list of upcoming decommissioned games from Ubisoft, click here.

