Xbox ending free Xbox 360 games for Games with Gold in October

Microsoft’s free Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games starting in October of this year.

The company has “reached the limit” of the amount of Xbox 360 games that it can bring to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles through backward compatibility.

Xbox Games with Gold is a promotional benefit that Microsoft offers to Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Games with Gold offers a handful of free games to subscribers every month that they can download and claim forever.

And every month, the list of free games included a couple of Xbox 360 classics. But that’s coming to an end, as Microsoft has begun emailing users to let them know about the end of Xbox 360 Games with Gold.

“We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month,” reads an excerpt from the email Microsoft has sent to customers.

Fortunately, this won’t impact any of the Xbox 360 games that have already been offered. If you have claimed and downloaded Xbox 360 Games with Gold in the past, you’ll still be able to access those without any issue.

This is a pretty significant change for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The free games offered with Games with Gold typically were never the best that the consoles had to offer. And now it’s losing the classic Xbox 360 lineup in October.

It will be interesting to see how, and if, the Xbox Live Gold subscription evolves after this change. Will Microsoft replace those free Xbox 360 games with more free Xbox One titles? Or will it choose not to replace the Xbox 360 titles at all? We’ll have to wait until October to find out.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.