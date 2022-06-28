Amazing fan-made Fallout: London mod releases in 2023

If Fallout 4 left a sour taste in your mouth and you need a palate cleanser, you might be in luck. A fan-made Fallout: London mod is coming in 2023 and it looks amazing.

In development since 2017, the team behind the mod has worked to create an entirely new experience for fans of Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic world. Now, a new trailer showcases what players can expect when it releases in 2023.

As you can see, the mod is ridiculously impressive and as a huge fan of the Fallout series, I’m extremely interested in this.

The trailer is extremely impressive. There seem to be some extremely interesting mechanics being added, including bike riding. Also, freaking elephants.

The writing is expected to be top-notched too. It’s so impressive that Bethesda even hired one of the writers from the mod last year.

Overall, Fallout: London looks great. It will be available for PC players of the game. You can learn more about it here. Considering that the next official Fallout game is years away, this could be a great way to pass the time.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.