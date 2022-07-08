New Robocop and Terminator games are on the way

Two of the 1980s biggest action classics are getting their own video game adaptations over the next couple of years. Publisher Nacon revealed new video games from the Robocop and Terminator franchises at its Nacon Connect 2022 live stream event.

Both Robocop and Terminator were incredibly popular action movies in the 80s, both with sci-fi elements and cyborg/android main characters. And Nacon has plans to adapt both movie franchises into next-gen video games.

First up, the company revealed Robocop: Rogue City. In fact, this particular title is already deep in the development stages. It should come out sometime in June of 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Robocop: Rogue City takes place in crime-ridden Detroit with gamers playing as famous cyborg police officer Alex Murphy. The movie’s original actor, Peter Weller, is reprising his role in the video game, so it should feel familiar to fans of the movie.

This game will be a single-player, linear shooter title with a brand new story based on the original Robocop lore. The Terminator game, on the other hand, looks like a survival title.

Terminator Survival Project, as it’s being called, doesn’t have quite as many public details as Robocop: Rogue City at this time.

In fact, we don’t know much at all about the game. All we know is it’s in the works and builds on the story that the Terminator movies have established.

We’ll likely hear a lot more about these games over the next several months as they get further along in their development.

Both Robocop and Terminator are incredibly popular IPs that have been adapted into video games in the past, so it will be exciting to see how these next iterations play out.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

